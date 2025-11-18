18 Nov 2025
Officials hope the measure will reduce bad practice and help to prevent suffering in future generations of dogs.
A new protocol, which officials hope could be the catalyst for a canine “breeding revolution”, is being unveiled today, 18 November.
The Innate Health Assessment (IHA) tool is designed to help prospective owners and breeders check key criteria to determine whether they are suitable to acquire or breed from.
Already supported by a host of veterinary and welfare groups, the scheme is being formally launched at an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare (APGAW) in Westminster.
Its director, Marisa Heath, said: “Breeding of dogs with extreme characteristics is one of the biggest welfare issues affecting our pets and thousands of dogs struggle to perform their basic functions daily owing to this problem.
“We are determined to address this and to bring the pet sector together to stop bad breeding practice.
“We hope the Government will support this initiative and show that the UK will be a leading nation on animal welfare and will protect the public from owning pets that live in pain and discomfort.”
Although concerns about extreme conformation among certain types, particularly brachycephalic, have been well known for some time, the new protocol is intended to be applicable to all breeds.
The tool focuses on 10 specific issues, including skin condition, the length of dogs’ jaws, muzzles, tails and legs, plus whether their legs are straight or not.
It also examines spine flexibility, merle colouring and whether dogs’ eyes are bulging or not.
Officials say dogs should pass at least eight of the criteria to pass the assessment and the protocol is designed to be used without either equipment or veterinary assistance.
APGAW legal advisor Vanessa Barnes said: “We are putting the power into the hands of the general public to end the century of suffering caused to dogs by irresponsible extreme conformation breeding practices.
“The ask is simple – if the dog doesn’t pass the IHA Tool – don’t breed them or buy puppies bred from them. In this way – everyone can play their part in better dog welfare.”