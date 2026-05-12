12 May 2026
Research work will continue after the Dogs Trust-led scheme celebrated its 10th anniversary.
English springer spaniel River, Generation Pup's 10,000th.
A West Yorkshire-based English springer spaniel has become the final puppy to join a major charity research project.
Dogs Trust leaders have praised vets and pet owners for their support of its Generation Pup project as it marks its 10th anniversary.
The scheme has now closed to new participants after its initial aim of involving 10,000 puppies was reached with the recruitment of River who lives in Halifax.
But officials have stressed that research work will continue to examine a range of health and behavioural issues that may impact on welfare.
Jane Murray, the charity’s Dogs in Society deputy head of research, said: “This important research study aims to deepen our understanding of how early life experiences influence the health and behaviour of dogs throughout their lives.
“I want to extend heartfelt thanks to River’s owners, and all the thousands more who have been instrumental in the success of Generation Pup so far.
“Their dedication has been the foundation of every insight we have discovered, and every impact we have created.”
An update on the project’s website said researchers would continue to follow the participants’ progress through their lives as they thanked pet owners for signing up and clinicians for their help with the collection of medical and health data.