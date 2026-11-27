27 Nov 2026
Executives say the protocol, which is being launched today will enable them to tackle the impacts of extreme features ‘head on’.
A new protocol, which aims to help prevent extreme conformation in dogs, has been unveiled by the Royal Kennel Club (RKC).
The Veterinary Conformation Assessment (VCA) has already been tested on hundreds of dogs during a year-long development project involving dozens of clinicians.
Vets are now being encouraged to seek training from the club to carry out the assessments, following the scheme’s formal launch in central London today, 27 November.
RKC chief canine wellbeing and engagement officer Charlotte McNamara said: “Extreme conformation is a globally recognised challenge, and we are proudly taking action with an evidence-led, community informed approach which tackles this issue head on.
“Our new, first of its kind, Veterinary Conformation Assessment provides breeders with a valuable tool to avoid extreme conformation and protect the future wellbeing of all breeds.”
The VCA has been developed to assess dogs who are at least 18 months old and will initially examine 11 criteria in areas including nostrils, facial skin, eyelids, front and rear leg conformation, tail length and mobility.
Each area is graded on a scale of zero to three, with higher scores indicating more extreme conformations.
Officials say the system is intended to help breeders make “informed decisions to breed away” from extreme features, rather than passing or failing individual dogs.
More than 250 dogs have contributed to the protocol’s development, including in trials held at several major shows across the country.
Executives said they were “delighted” by the positive feedback received from both breeders and vets during the development process and are keen to build on that as the protocol is refined.
Vets who are interested in conducting VCA assessments are asked to contact the RKC’s health and breeding support team by emailing [email protected] for further details.
Following today’s launch, a free webinar will take place this Monday, 30 November, at 6pm for clinicians and breeders to learn more about the assessment. Places can be booked via its webpage now.