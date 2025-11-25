25 Nov 2025
The organisation is planning a new Dog Census and other initiatives as it extends its remit to all dogs.
The 21-dog salute at Windsor Castle. Image: The Royal Kennel Club
A major canine organisation enters a new era today (25 November), following its relaunch as The Royal Kennel Club (RKC).
The group is planning what it says will be the UK’s largest Dog Census, while a new, year-round digital platform will also be developed around its annual Crufts show.
The club, which was first given the green light to adopt the “royal” prefix two years ago, marked the occasion with a “21-dog salute” in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
RKC chief executive Jannine Edgar said: “This is a landmark moment for dogs in the UK.
“Becoming The Royal Kennel Club is not just an honour, it’s a responsibility to uphold standards not just of dogs but for dogs.
“We are opening our doors wider than ever before, inviting every dog owner to be part of a movement that puts canine health, happiness, and inclusion at its heart.”
The new status also heralds an expansion of the RKC’s activities to encompass all dogs and not just pedigree types in what officials say is the “most significant transformation” in the group’s 150-year history.
A key element of that is the Dog Census, which it is hoped will help to shape the organisation’s future health and well-being priorities.
All UK dog owners are being invited to take part in the project via the new RKC website and the club said its findings would help to shape both its services and the development of the new Crufts-based platform.
Pre-registration for the latter also opens today, with the platform itself due for launch in February, ahead of the 2026 show in Birmingham.
The RKC further plans to extend the work on its Health Standard for pedigree dogs, introduced earlier this year, to their non-pedigree counterparts during 2026.
But Mrs Edgar insisted those plans were “just the beginning”, and added: “Every dog matters and, together, we can shape a better future for them all.
“The granting of the royal prefix, and the 21-dog salute tribute, reflects the deep and enduring bond between dogs and people, including generations of royalty; a relationship The Kennel Club has proudly championed for 150 years and is excited to continue for generations of dogs to come.”