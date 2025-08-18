18 Aug 2025
A charity veterinary hospital in Birmingham has warned it is seeing a growing volume of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) cases among cats entering its care.
Officials at the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm facility say it is “highly probable” that a lack of neutering and vaccinations has contributed to the problem.
They have also urged clinicians and pet owners to help them “tackle this together” by promoting and obtaining timely inoculations.
Although no details of the number of affected animals have been released so far, the hospital said it had seen a “significant” increase in affected animals within the Birmingham and Coventry areas.
Newbrook director Jo Szkutnicki said the aggressive nature of the virus meant euthanasia was necessary in many cases to prevent unnecessary suffering.
She continued: “We’re in the peak kitten season at the moment when the majority of litters of kittens are born which means we do typically see an influx of cats and kittens coming into rescue charities at this time of year
“However, many charities are reporting a significant rise in cat and kitten populations this year.
“It’s highly probable that the lack of neutering and vaccination of these stray cat populations resulting in overpopulation, is contributing to an increased spread of the virus.”
The hospital’s intervention, which highlighted 2024 PAW report data suggesting only 65 per cent of cats were receiving regular booster vaccinations, also echoes a broader infectious disease warning issued by a Greater Manchester RSPCA branch in May.
Dr Szkutnicki said the trend was putting a “huge strain” on their resources, adding: “We would urge owners to do their bit to help – by vaccinating their cats and ensuring they receive regular, timely boosters to prevent these unnecessary illnesses.
“We’d also urge veterinary practices to spread the message about the importance of vaccinations so that we can all help tackle this together.”