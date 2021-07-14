14 Jul 2021
RVN and Medivet area manager will take on 13.1-mile run to raise funds for the Wilderness Foundation’s Forever Wild Rhino Protection Initiative.
A vet nurse from Medivet is set to tackle the Great North Run to raise funds for charity – dressed as a rhino.
Dan Sutcliffe, RVN and area manager for Medivet, is running in aid of the Wilderness Foundation’s Forever Wild Rhino Protection Initiative, of which Medivet is a long-term supporter.
A novice runner, Mr Sutcliffe was due to run at the 2020 event that was cancelled due to COVID-19, so will now take part in this year’s 13.1-mile Newcastle-based event, set to take place on Sunday 12 September.
Having not trained as much as he had hoped during lockdown, Mr Sutcliffe says he felt running for a charity would give him an extra incentive, while wearing an inflatable rhino costume would provide the “ultimate challenge”.
Mr Sutcliffe said: “You would think lockdown would be the perfect opportunity to train hard and then breeze through the ‘world’s biggest and best half-marathon’, but, perhaps like many others, I ate cheese and drank wine for 18 months, so the challenge is now really on.
“I’m raising funds to help save the rhinos because the conservation of these magnificent animals is so important and I hope the added pressure of supporting the charity will propel me across the finish line. I’m also excited to be running in Newcastle at a time when Medivet is growing its presence in the north-east of England.
“Running in the rhino suit will be tough, but it has an internal fan that I hope will keep me cool on the day. Let’s hope the weather will be kind.”
The Wilderness Foundation’s Forever Wild Rhino Protection Initiative is a global alliance of charities that aims to protect and connect wilderness, wildlife and people. In South Africa, the charity’s efforts to reduce poaching are led by William Fowlds, a former Medivet employee.
To support Mr Sutcliffe, you can donate through his Virgin Money Giving page.