24 Oct 2022
New postgraduate and graduate certificates in advanced veterinary medical nursing complement RVC’s existing post-registration qualifications in emergency and critical care, and anaesthesia and analgesia.
The RVC has received accreditation for its new postgraduate and graduate certificates in advanced veterinary medical nursing from the RCVS.
The certificates complement the RVC’s existing post-regulation qualifications in emergency and critical care (ECC) and anaesthesia and analgesia, and allow for further professional progress for registered VNs at all stages of their education and career.
The course is aimed at applicants looking to develop more specialised clinical and professional knowledge – particularly with a focus on clinical patient care in medical nursing.
Aligned with the RCVS’ and VN Futures’ visions for preparing RVNs for career opportunities, the new Advanced Veterinary Medical Nursing certification also aims to provide foundations for strong leadership skills.
The post-registration courses will be distance-learning programmes delivered virtually via the RVC’s online education platform, but students will also be offered optional clinical enhancement days where they can work alongside the RVC’s Queen Mother Hospital for Animals team.
Perdi Welsh, course director for certificates in advanced veterinary nursing at the RVC, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the RCVS has accredited our new Advanced Veterinary Medical Nursing certification. It’s great to be able to offer more professional development opportunities to RVNs.
“Our current ECC and Anaesthesia and Analgesia CertAVN students are becoming trailblazers in clinical governance activities, and in the delivery of enhanced patient care. This makes us even more excited to welcome our first cohort of students alongside them.”
RVNs interested in applying for the course can visit the RVC website.