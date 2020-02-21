21 Feb 2020
Final-year masters student is asking vet nurses and student vet nurses to complete a survey investigating VN and vet relationships.
Image: momius / Fotolia.
Views are being sought from VNs and SVNs on the working relationship between veterinary nurses and vet surgeons.
RVN Kelly Cadman, who is completing her final year masters in Advanced Practice in Veterinary Nursing at the University of Glasgow, is asking VN colleagues to participate in the survey, entitled “Do veterinary nurses feel heard? Investigating veterinary nurse and veterinary surgeons interpersonal relationships using the nurse-physician collaboration scale”for her research study.
RVNs and SVNs can participate in the survey, which closes on 23 March.