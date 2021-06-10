10 Jun 2021
Liz Jefferson from Blacks Vets in the West Midlands has been awarded a National Certification in Dentistry, having been one of the first nine people to start the course when first offered in 2019.
Liz Jefferson with Billy the cat.
A Black Country vet nurse has reached her crowning achievement after becoming one of the first RVNs in the country to become certified in dentistry.
Wolverhampton-based Liz Jefferson enrolled in a national veterinary dentistry course two years ago and now finds herself the proud owner of the diploma.
Ms Jefferson began working at Linneaus-owned Blacks Vets in 1996, where she would go on to find herself as the head of nursing for its Lye clinic.
Ms Jefferson (pictured) said: “The National Certification in Dentistry is for professional vet nurses and was introduced in 2019, when I was one of the first nine pupils to begin the course.
“To successfully complete it is a big achievement for me, as I really enjoy dentistry, and have a passion for helping treat animals and making them better.”
After more than 25 years in the veterinary profession, Ms Jefferson believes it is her passion for animals that has kept her motivated to achieve throughout her career.
She added: “I have always had this passion for animals and learning about them in great detail, so this has been an ideal career for me.
“I believe being passionate about the job makes you a good nurse, and binds you to your practice and to your clients, and my promise to our clients has been the same for 25 years.
“I tell them ‘I will always treat your pet as if it was my own’, and knowing I have helped to make those animals feel better and more comfortable gives me so much job satisfaction.”