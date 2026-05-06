6 May 2026
Kay Sanderson has risen through the ranks at Westway Vets having initially joined on a six-month placement.
Kay Sanderson, head nurse at Westway Veterinary Group, examining Dalmatian Fin.
A veterinary nurse has said she’s “still as enthusiastic as ever” as she celebrates 40 years in the profession.
Kay Sanderson, who joined Westway Vets as part of a Youth Training Scheme (YTS) in 1986, is still caring for pets across the north east four decades later.
Mrs Sanderson, from Newbottle in County Durham, said she had initially planned to work with horses and only became a VN “by chance” after that didn’t work out.
She joined Westway on a six-month YTS placement contract and is now joint head nurse at the group, which is owned by VetPartners.
The clinician leads a team of 52 nurses across Westway’s branches and treats animals at its tier three RCVS-accredited 24-hour West Road clinic in Newcastle, the city’s largest veterinary hospital.
She said: “The time has flown by, which must mean I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a fantastic job, caring for animals and showing compassion for sick and injured patients is incredibly rewarding. I’ve also made lifelong friends along the way.
“Even after all these years, I’m still as enthusiastic as ever, and you never stop learning. No two days are the same as you never know what might come through the doors of a busy veterinary hospital.”
Mrs Sanderson qualified and registered as a vet nurse in 1993 at the age of 28, becoming the 3,940th VN registered by the RCVS.
Now, the RVN is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of VNs and animal nursing assistants.
Her daughters, Rebecca and Chloe, have both followed in her footsteps and also work at Westway Vets.
She added: “The veterinary nursing profession has evolved so much and there are far more opportunities.
“As head nurse, I support and guide nurses on their career pathway, whether they want to become surgical, orthopaedic or run nurse clinics. We have a dedicated, hardworking team at Westway Vets and I am very proud of them.”