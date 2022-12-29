29 Dec 2022
The cards include four sections to support planning, physical and emotional needs of productivity, aimed to help nurses plan work projects easily and “get unstuck”.
Some of Jane's resources to help nurses avoid procrastination.
An RVN has introduced a new productivity tool designed to help student veterinary nurses or vet professionals to turn “procrastination into productivity”.
Vet nurse Jane Davidson, who is undertaking a PhD in the origins of veterinary medicine and has more than 10 years’ experience in educational development, has created Cards Against Procrastination. The set includes four sections to support planning, physical and emotional needs of productivity.
The 12 cards are supplied with a stand for your desk, each featuring different practical ways to “get unstuck” and make procrastination productive. There is also a notepad linked to the “plan for success” cards to help nurses plan work projects easily, without the pressure of completing a diary or journal.
Ms Davidson, founder of #PlanetRVN and a vettimes.co.uk blogger, said she had wanted to develop an easy-to-access productivity tool that nurses can take with them anywhere since the publication of her book, Research and Study Skills, in 2019. She said: “Not all procrastination is bad, we’re often just trying to do the right thing at the wrong time.
“Cards Against Procrastination is a new productivity tool for students or professionals looking to learn how to turn procrastination into productivity. The cards contain multiple tips and exercises to support focus and productivity.”
More information, including an introduction video, can be found online.
The cards are available to buy online or through Waterstones.