6 Aug 2021
Almost 6,000 people have signed the Change.org petition, started by Yorkshire RVN Tate Boat, which is calling for improved pay and benefits to tackle a nationwide shortage of nurses.
The financial plight of vet nurses across the UK has been highlighted by a petition demanding better pay and increased recognition.
Launched by a Yorkshire RVN who is concerned many of her colleagues are struggling to make ends meet, the petition has already received more than 9,000 signatures from nurses calling for improved pay and benefits.
The profession is struggling with a well-publicised shortage of RVNs and fears are growing that the situation is only likely to get worse, with many nurses earning less than those working in supermarkets and pubs.
The Change.org petition reads: “As an RVN I have watched many of my colleagues struggle to buy homes, rely on their partner’s salary, or simply leave the profession because pay and workloads are so imbalanced.
“To become a registered nurse requires higher education consisting of at least two years at college and the fact of the matter is I could earn more working in a supermarket or a pub.
“I currently earn £10 an hour doing occasional bar shifts, which is more than some of my very qualified and competent colleagues earn as a vet nurse.
“We often hear about vets getting compassion fatigue or attempting suicide. Why do we not consider this for nurses?
“Veterinary practices and professionals will say nurses do it for the love and not the pay. Unfortunately, love does not pay the bills. Let’s stop bosses having that excuse and start demanding more from them. There is a nationwide shortage of nurses, so now is the time.”
The petition’s founder, Tate Boat, said she launched the Change.org call after hearing colleagues reflect on how they couldn’t afford to live on a vet nurse’s salary anymore.
Speaking to Vet Times, the experienced RVN detailed how she had been hearing concerns from other vet nurses about paying mortgages or struggling to afford day-to-day needs.
Ms Boat added: “I wanted to create a way for nurses to see that they were not alone, and I want the RCVS, BVNA and employers to see that by not investing in their nurses they also were not investing in the future of veterinary medicine.
“Nursing pay has historically been low, but nursing responsibility and clinical knowledge has increased massively in recent times. Nurses are vital to the team and are making practice more profitable.
“They can hold nurse clinics, take x-rays, perform Schedule 3 tasks, and are qualified to pain score, analyse slides and create feeding plans, among many other things.”
Ms Boat argued that the work done by RVNs frees up vets to see and treat more patients, which not only provides a better quality of care to patients, but increases footfall into the practice and, in turn, profitability.
She has been working in practice for nearly 10 years and qualified 5 years ago. She is currently working as a locum, allowing her to set her own wage.
Ms Boat continued: “Currently the UK is experiencing a shortage of veterinary nurses and I don’t think this is a coincidence.
“Nurses are leaving their careers prematurely as they cannot afford to live comfortably on a nurse’s salary – constantly questioning ‘Can I pay rent?’; ‘Can I get my car repaired?’; ‘How am I going to feed and entertain my kids during holidays?’.
“These questions could be answered with a pay rise, meaning nurses are less stressed and get not only more job satisfaction, but also more satisfaction in their personal life.”