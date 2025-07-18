18 Jul 2025
Megan Blythe, studying for an MSc in advanced practice in veterinary nursing, wants to explore occupational health risks for RVNs and SVNs.
Image: Minerva Studio / Adobe Stock
A nurse is seeking help from fellow RVNs and SVNs for research into the potential risks they perceive from working with cytotoxic drugs.
Megan Blythe, who is carrying out a primary research study as part of her MSc in advanced practice in veterinary nursing dissertation, hopes results will help practices to improve their existing protocols.
Ms Blythe, studying at the University of Glasgow’s College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, is hoping to address an area where research is currently in short supply.
She said: “The aim of the study is to investigate the perspective of RVNs and SVNs working with cytotoxic drugs within the UK.
“Currently, there is no available research looking into the safety of nurses in practice and the occupational risk of exposure that we face.
“We are hoping by looking into this issue we will be able to highlight any concerns and improve the safety of nurses working with chemotherapy by empowering them to advocate for themselves in practice if they feel the protocols in place do not provide adequate protection.”
The survey and accompanying participant information sheet is available online now.