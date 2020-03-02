2 Mar 2020
The accurate replica of a young grey seal weighs 30kg, has 3cm of blubber and contains a 3D-printed skeleton.
Pinnifred.
An RVN is embarking on a walk along the Norfolk coast in a fund-raising bid to purchase a seal replica for a marine wildlife charity.
On 29 March, Norfolk-based nurse and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) marine mammal medic Diane Westwood will trek from Holme-next-the-Sea on the north coast to Snettisham on the west coast to raise funds to buy “Pinnifred” – a seal training model for the organisation, which is dedicated to the rescue and well-being of the UK’s marine life.
Mrs Westwood, who also works for Vetfone, said: “Pinnifred is an accurate replica of a young grey seal, which can be used to teach marine mammal medics and veterinary staff some essential skills related to seal pup handling and treatment.
“He weighs 30kg, has a 3cm layer of blubber and contains a 3D-printed skeleton. He can be used to teach basic handling, as well as placing feeding tubes. The latter is a life-saving skill as many of the pups we are called out to are dehydrated.
“With Pinnifred, vets will be taught how to place ET breathing tubes, and give injections and take blood samples.”
Mrs Westwood’s route passes through key locations in her marine medic journey.
She said: “Holme is where seal Pentro – the biggest and most feisty seal I’ve had to crate – was rescued in 2019. I will pass through Old Hunstanton where, last year, I picked up one seal pup per day for three days.
“Then to Heacham, where we tried to save an injured harbour porpoise, and on to Snettisham, where we have picked up many common seal pups.”
To donate, visit Mrs Westwood’s fund-raising page.