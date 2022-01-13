13 Jan 2022
The VMG created the qualifications as part of its mission to equip and empower leaders in the profession.
Nine RVNs are among the latest cohort to receive the VMG’s new Level 5 Award in Veterinary Leadership and Management (AVLM).
All awardees now move forward to the certificate (CVLM) stage of the qualification, with the final stage being the diploma (DVLM) – typically achieved after two years.
Among the full cohort of 22 were head nurses, practice managers and others working in a range of leadership roles.
The VMG created its award, certificate and diploma – a contemporary suite of online qualifications, launched in 2021 – as part of its mission to equip and empower 21st century veterinary leaders.
The qualifications are accredited by the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM), and modular in format, enabling participants from the UK and around the world to build a qualification to suit their role, ambitions and areas of interest.
Learning and development manager at VMG Hannah Perrin said: “As challenging times continue, veterinary businesses across the UK need the skills, knowledge and experience of their leaders and managers.
“But leaders aren’t born – they need support to develop their skills. The CVLM programme incorporates the latest thinking in leadership and management, as well as addressing a range of contemporary issues, both sector-specific and affecting the wider business and social environment.
“We congratulate our new AVLMs and look forward to supporting them as they work towards the certificate.”
The next cohort will commence its studies in April. Further information is available here.