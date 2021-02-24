24 Feb 2021
Vets Now introduces scholarship fund as part of its commitment to encourage diversity.
Racheal Marshall, head of clinical nursing at Vets Now.
A scholarship scheme is being set up by Vets Now to fund VN students from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.
The emergency and critical care provider said it is committed to encouraging greater diversity and has set up a BAME scholarship board to develop the scheme.
According to estimates, 3% of people in the veterinary professions are from BAME backgrounds, compared to 14% of the working-age population identifying as BAME.
Racheal Marshall, head of clinical nursing, is heading the BAME board. She said: “Encouraging diversity is greatly important to us, and this scholarship is part of our commitment to embed a culture of diversity and inclusion within our teams to reflect the wider communities we serve.
“It will help remove financial barriers to that crucial first step into higher education, and ensure vet nurses from all backgrounds are able to benefit from the wide range of opportunities that exist both in our company and the wider sector.”
Appointees will now be recruited to the board. Miss Marshall added: “This is another step towards building a culture that respects diversity and inclusion, and improving conditions for future generations.
“The board’s remit will be to provide advice and guidance on the scholarship scheme, and develop additional initiatives, such as mentoring and placement schemes, to support diversity in our business and the veterinary nursing profession.
“The board will then hand-pick candidates who demonstrate an enthusiasm for vet nursing, outstanding potential and subject knowledge to benefit from the scholarship.”