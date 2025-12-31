31 Dec 2025
The charity says it expects similar harm to be done to its animals as during recent bonfire festivities.
An animal charity has called for an outright ban on the public sale of fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations.
The Scottish SPCA says it fears similar impacts on animals in its care from Hogmanay festivities as there was from bonfire events last month.
The group is pleading for people to be mindful of the potential consequences, seek veterinary advice if they feel they need it and check in with neighbours to make plans for their animals in the event of private displays.
But although Scottish councils have the power to implement control zones where fireworks cannot be used even on private property, the charity believes further measures are now needed.
Nicola Strachan, the group’s head of advocacy and strategic partnerships, said: “Many pet owners and farmers experience first-hand the frightening effect fireworks have on their animals – and our centres are no different.
“The aftermath of bonfire night showcased the devastating impact they had on animals in our care, with a number of terrified dogs having shredded and messed their bedding as a result of panic and stress. This can’t continue and has to stop.
“We are in no doubt there will be similar impact following New Year’s Eve so we are calling for a complete ban on the public sale and use of fireworks.
“It’s time for stronger legislation to protect vulnerable animals from distress, injury and harm.”
The call comes just weeks after the charity urged Scottish politicians not to treat animal welfare as an “afterthought” when it published its manifesto for the elections to the Edinburgh Parliament in May.