1 May 2020
Five lucky winners will each receive a gift box from famous Yorkshire tea room Betty’s containing champagne truffles, chocolate desires, Yorkshire tea and shortbread.
The company is calling on veterinary team members to nominate nurse colleagues who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, particularly since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
Five lucky winners will each receive a Betty’s Gift Box brimming with tasty treats, including Betty’s champagne truffles, chocolate desires, Yorkshire tea and shortbread.
James Beaumont, product manager for York-based Animalcare, said: “Hard-working, highly skilled veterinary nurses are the backbone of veterinary clinics up and down the country and, even in these difficult times, their dedication is shining through.
“During VNAM we want to highlight those veterinary nurses who are going the extra mile to make a difference to their colleagues, their patients and their communities. Perhaps they have shown innovative thinking or strong leadership during the pandemic. They may even have changed roles and be supporting the NHS or helping a charity.
“Whatever their achievement, we want to know about it so that we can highlight the key role veterinary nurses are playing, both in practice and beyond, as we live through the lockdown and start to emerge into a very different world. We hope the deserving winners will thoroughly enjoy the delicious contents of the Betty’s Giftbox. As a Yorkshire-based company, we felt they would be the perfect thank you to some amazing people.”
Nominations of up to 250 words can be made through a dedicated webpage. The deadline for entries is Sunday 31 May 2020, with the five winners to be selected by a panel of Animalcare staff, including two qualified vet nurses.