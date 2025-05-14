14 May 2025
Pet Blood Bank UK bosses hope Guinness World Record donation by the eight year-old Gordon setter will inspire other owners to support their work.
A dog’s “incredible record” of making dozens of blood donations has been recognised with a Guinness World Record.
Pet Blood Bank UK officials hope the story of Sharwood, an eight-year-old Gordon Setter who lives in Bedfordshire, can inspire other owners to get involved.
Although the record was set following his 40th donation last summer, Sharwood has given blood three more times since and is expected to reach 45 donations before he retires later this year.
With each donation able to save as many as four lives, Pet Blood Bank UK estimates he could have helped more than 170 dogs to date, and his owner, Sue Mitchall, said: “To know that he’s saved so many lives is amazing.”
Nicole Osborne, from the charity, said: “We are consistently blown away by the support of our community and their dedication to helping save lives.
“Thousands of dogs every year need life-saving blood transfusions, our aim is to ensure the blood they need is always available, and Sharwood has more than played his part in this mission.”
To become a donor, dogs must be aged between one and eight, weigh more than 25kg and be fit, healthy and confident. Donors are also given a health check by a vet before making a donation.
More information is available via the Pet Blood Bank UK website.