11 Jul 2025
Researchers encouraged by new study showing shift in public preference towards less extreme body shapes.
Image: © Petra Richli / Adobe Stock
A new study indicating a public preference for less extreme body shapes among brachycephalic dogs offers genuine hope for future generations, according to a senior charity vet.
Researchers said they were encouraged by the latest findings, although they admitted change would require a substantial shift in current breeding preferences.
The study, conducted by the RVC and backed by the RSPCA, Blue Cross and Animal Welfare Foundation, found members of the public consistently ranked less extreme body shapes more favourably across a range of criteria including attractiveness and perceived health.
Almost 5,000 people were presented with images of three common brachycephalic breeds – the pug, English bulldog and French bulldog – including one with typical proportions, one edited to be less extreme and one edited to be more extreme.
Respondents were asked to rate each image out of 10 for how happy the dog made them feel, how attractive the dog was, how healthy they thought the dog was, how ethically they thought the dog was bred and how much they would like to own each dog.
In each case, participants ranked the less extreme version significantly higher than the typical and more extreme conformations, with the more extreme images consistently ranked the lowest.
Just more than one-quarter (25.9%) of the respondents currently or previously owned a purebred brachycephalic dog, 8.8% owned a cross-bred brachycephalic breed, almost two-thirds (61.9%) owned a non-brachycephalic dog and 3.4% did not own a dog.
Senior author Rowena Packer described the results as “extremely encouraging”, but acknowledged major challenges remain in tackling misconceptions around, and shifting breeders and the public away from, more extreme body shapes.
Dr Packer said it was likely that messaging from veterinary and welfare organisations would need to be stronger and more persistent to reach a wider population.
She added: “In addition to traditional campaigning organisations, ‘influencers’ who don’t appear to have vested interests and ideally have direct experience of owning an extreme dog would be a valuable addition to messaging, as they are more likely to be perceived as from the ‘in group’ of existing/prospective owners, and so more likely to be listened to.”
Dr Packer also suggested offering alternative dogs or cross-breeds that fulfilled ownership and aesthetic needs could be a “pragmatic solution,” though other interventions, including new legislation, may also be needed.
On the findings, Blue Cross director of veterinary services Paul Manktelow said: “We see all too often how pets with extreme features suffer from painful conditions that often require costly surgery to treat. This study provides hope that it doesn’t have to be this way.
“With public appetite for buying dogs with less exaggerated features comes real opportunity to breed more moderate dogs, and to protect the welfare of future generations.”
RSPCA companion animal scientific and policy officer Lauren Bennett added: “We hope this research will improve the lives of many animals who suffer as a result of their appearance.”