28 Apr 2021
The course is designed for RVNs wanting to develop their skills and confidence in small animal rehabilitation, and setting up a rehabilitation service in practice.
Course, which starts in September, is aimed at RVNs wanting to develop confidence in small animal rehabilitation.
A veterinary nursing training provider and chartered veterinary physiotherapist have teamed up to offer a new course to RVNs.
Abbeydale Vet Nursing Training is working with Felicity Rodriguez to offer a Lantra-accredited Level 3 Certificate Introduction into Small Animal Rehabilitation course.
The course – due to commence in September – is designed for RVNs wanting to develop their skills and confidence in small animal rehabilitation, and setting up a rehabilitation service in practice.
It is delivered across 12 months with online and live teaching sessions, as well as practical workshops.
RVN and Abbeydale director Kirsty Gwynne said: “Abbeydale is delighted to be able to offer this much-needed post-registration qualification.
“The course will provide RVNs with the knowledge and skills needed to support long-term rehabilitation patients, enabling them to work closely with chartered veterinary physiotherapists to return patients to full strength.”
Applications for the course must be in by 31 July.
More information can be found online or by emailing [email protected]