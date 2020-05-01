1 May 2020
Two senior veterinary nurses are trying to encourage young people into the profession with an online engagement and outreach programme throughout VNAM.
Charlotte Fennell and Amber Cooke have put together a comprehensive presentation about the life of a vet nurse.
The search is on to find vet nurses of the future as an Essex veterinary centre launches a pioneering outreach programme.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists, in Laindon, is striving to help young people into the profession, with a two-pronged online approach throughout Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
Senior RVNs at Southfields, Charlotte Fennell and Amber Cooke, have put together a comprehensive presentation about the life of a vet nurse, which will be online on the Southfields website from Monday, 11 May.
A Facebook Live session session will follow on 14 May, in which they will tackle questions posted by members of the public and any would-be vet nurses who have tuned in.
Southfields operations manager Sarah Stam said: “We’ll explain what qualifications are needed to start a nursing career, what sort of training is involved and exactly what a registered vet nurse does.
“The Facebook Live should be a really great, interactive experience, with Charlotte and Amber addressing specific questions sent in by members of the public in real time.”
Charlotte said: “From a young age, I knew I wanted to work with animals, so I’m excited to be able to help and guide young people who have an interest in veterinary nursing to follow in my footsteps.
“Being a vet nurse is a hugely rewarding and enjoyable job and we’re looking to connect with teenagers who may be wondering if this could be the career for them.”
Amber, a senior ward nurse at Southfields, added: “Like Charlotte, I am really pleased to be involved in this project and to be able to share my RVN journey with our next generation of aspiring veterinary nurses.”
The pair have been prevented from doing a face-to-face presentation to interested teenagers due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, but they’re hoping that going online can attract an even bigger audience.