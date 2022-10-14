14 Oct 2022
Charlotte Fennell from the Linnaeus-owned small animal hospital said it was an honour to have joined such a select group, and admitted the news of her success sparked tears of joy and relief.
A veterinary nurse at Basildon-based Southfields Veterinary Specialists has become one of just seven VNs in the country to be recognised as a veterinary technician specialist (VTS) in internal medicine.
Miss Fennell said: “My first reaction was shock, followed swiftly by tears of joy knowing that, after years of hard work and commitment, I had been successful in achieving VTS status. I was overcome with a sense of relief and could not have been happier to know all the hard work had paid off.
“It is an absolute honour to be one of only seven RVNs in the country to become a VTS in internal medicine and the first RVN at Southfields Veterinary Specialists to have achieved VTS status in any subject.”
Miss Fennell is now looking forward to applying her specialist skills at Southfields, which has recently opened the doors to its new £16 million state-of-the-art hospital at Cranes Point in Basildon.
Miss Fennell added: “The role of a vet nurse is so diverse today that it allows us to specialise in areas of interest such as internal medicine and I know that gaining this new qualification can only bolster the care I am able to provide.
“With this new level of qualification and experience, I feel even more confident and capable within my profession, and I hope I can utilise it daily in the care and treatment of our patients, and continue to promote Southfields as one of the leading specialist veterinary referral hospitals in the UK.”
Miss Fennell’s achievement has been lauded by her colleagues at Southfields, including Nicola Barrigan, head of nursing services.
Mrs Barrigan said: “We are thrilled for Charlotte, and delighted she has achieved such a rare and prestigious qualification.
“To become one of only seven veterinary nurses within the UK to hold this advanced qualification in internal medicine required an immense amount of knowledge, ability, hard work and dedication.
“Naturally, we’re very proud of her. It’s a remarkable success, and Charlotte is a shining example of the high standards required of the Southfields team and the specialist level of care we offer at the hospital.”