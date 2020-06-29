29 Jun 2020
Scotland’s Rural College introduces new courses to Aberdeen campus and wants practices in the region to offer work placements to trainee nurses.
New veterinary care assistant student Vanessa Robertson will do her placement at Town and Country Veterinary Group in Aberdeen.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is expanding its programme of veterinary nursing training with the introduction of new courses at its Aberdeen campus.
Veterinary Care Assistant (VCA) and Professional Development Award courses are being introduced so people in north-east Scotland can embark on their careers in veterinary practice.
SRUC is now looking for veterinary practices in the surrounding area to offer paid or voluntary placements. As part of their studies, students will require work experience in a real-life setting for a minimum of two days a week over a year.
Neil Foster, head of department of veterinary and animal science at SRUC Aberdeen, said: “We pride ourselves on our links with professionals and developing graduates who are ready for the workplace. With the expansion of our veterinary nursing programmes, we are now seeking additional practices to provide placements for students.
“This is an ideal opportunity to develop current and future staff members without the commitment of – or in addition to – RVN training. It will provide an additional team member with the confidence and ability to carry out daily duties, freeing qualified staff to deliver the work only they can do.
“These new programmes help to fulfil the BVA’s ‘vet-led team model’ by providing qualified veterinary assistants and nurses to enhance the work of veterinary surgeons.”
The one-year VCA course is due to start in September, with students attending classes two days a week and spending a minimum of 600 hours gaining work experience in practice with an RVN or vet as their placement supervisor.
The Professional Development Award, which will also be offered via distance learning, is due to be launched in April 2021 and is aimed at VCA students wishing to progress to degree level.
Any practice interested in getting involved in the VCA programme can email. For more on SRUC, visit its website.