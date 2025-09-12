12 Sept 2025
A charity providing free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness is appealing for volunteers as it expands its services to three new locations.
StreetVet is adding Liverpool, Torquay and Hastings to its growing list of outreach locations.
The charity already has teams established in 16 towns and cities, which equates to 24 outreach locations around Britain from Plymouth to Glasgow, with more than 350 volunteers forming its community.
Between 8 and 12 vet and vet nurse volunteers are needed at a minimum to establish a new location, and behind-the-scenes support volunteers are also being recruited.
Ideally volunteers would be able to commit to one outreach a month which usually equates to 2 hours.
StreetVet teams outreach at a consistent frequency depending on location – some weekly, some monthly providing first opinion consultations, microchipping, blood testing and other treatments.
If further diagnostics or treatment are required, the charity funds that to be undertaken at a local practice.
StreetVet volunteers also receive 35 hours of free CPD each year.
Those interested in volunteering can email [email protected] to find out more.