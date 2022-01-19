19 Jan 2022
First cohort at newly established school awarded their City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Equine Veterinary Nursing, having have proved their knowledge in diagnostic imaging, anaesthesia, theatre nursing, and clinical and emergency care.
Rosina Lillywhite at VetPartners Equine Nursing School, where a cohort of seven SEVNs have qualified as equine veterinary nurses.
Students from VetPartners Equine Nursing School are celebrating a 100% pass rate in their final exams after completing two years of study.
The seven students – the first intake for the newly established school for equine veterinary nurses, which opened in September 2019 and is based at Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire – completed a range of practical tasks to impress their examiners.
Students study for the diploma while working at an equine or mixed veterinary practice, and visit Liphook Veterinary Hospital on block release for six weeks each academic year.
Having have proved their knowledge in diagnostic imaging, anaesthesia, theatre nursing, and clinical and emergency care, the students have been awarded a City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Equine Veterinary Nursing.
They are now fully qualified equine veterinary nurses, eligible to register with the RCVS.
Rosina Lillywhite, Liphook Equine Hospital’s head clinic nurse and head of centre at the Equine Nursing School, said she was proud of the students’ achievements.
Mrs Lillywhite said: “VetPartners Equine Nursing School focuses on training students in the very best practice of equine care, and our lecturers are all nurses and vets with up-to-date experience of working in modern equine veterinary practice.
“The fact we have had a 100% pass rate is testament to the high quality of teaching the equine nursing school delivers and the levels of support our veterinary practices have offered the students.”
Mrs Lillywhite added: “The students have all worked extremely hard to achieve their qualifications and they have had to cope with extra challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including switching to online learning during lockdowns.
“I’m so pleased their dedication and commitment has been rewarded. They are now back at their practices full-time, fulfilling their dream of being fully fledged equine nurses, and I wish them all the best in their future careers.”