12 Jan 2022
An RVN is calling on student veterinary nurses to take part in a survey entitled “Student veterinary nurse experiences in the clinical learning environment”.
Susan Holt – lecturer and programme tutor at the University of Bristol – says this novel area of research is the third in a series on the clinical learning environment, the first of which has been published in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Education (JVME), with the second to be published in the next edition.
Of the project, Mrs Holt said: “This project will explore SVNs’ experiences of the clinical learning environment, the potential challenges faced by SVNs and factors that may impact on individual learning requirements, including health and well-being.
“The aim is to highlight areas of good practice, and areas for development and improvement within the profession when supporting the clinical learning of SVNs.”
The survey is available online and the closing date for responses is 7 April 2022.