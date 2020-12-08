8 Dec 2020
The vet nurses each won a lifestyle subscription box after taking part in NexGard Spectra competition at the BVNA’s This Is Us 2020 event.
Sally Rose was one of the three prizewinners.
Three VNs have been announced as winners in a competition run by NexGard Spectra in partnership with the BVNA.
RVNs Sally Rose from Abervet in Aberdeen, Jo Fuller from Castle Vets in Farnborough, and Gwen Raeburn from Priory Close Vets in Somerset each won lifestyle subscription boxes after taking part in the NexGard Spectra online educational competition, run in conjunction with the BVNA during the association’s This is Us 2020 celebration of veterinary nursing, which took place in October.
The One and Done, Make it Monthly promotion required online delegates to watch a short video on parasitology and answer five multiple-choice questions.
The trio were all delighted at the news of their win and had fun choosing their prize from a wide choice of subscription boxes, with Miss Rose choosing an arts and crafts “Witch Box”; Mrs Fuller a Hoppily Craft Beer Club box, and Miss Raeburn a Nectar and Bumble box of bee-themed lifestyle items.
Miss Rose said: “It was great to receive the news that I’d won the BVNA NexGard Spectra competition.
“I thought it would be a simple task of looking through a few choices of prizes; however, I didn’t realise that there were so many. Thank you NexGard Spectra for the fantastic prize.”