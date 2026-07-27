27 Jul 2026
A major retailer and prominent charity have joined forces in a bid to help struggling families keep and feed their pets during the school summer holidays.
Image: Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
A prominent charity has joined forces with a major animal service retailer and veterinary care provider in a new drive to ensure pets don’t go hungry this summer.
Blue Cross and Pets at Home, which owns Vets for Pets, estimate their collaboration has helped to feed more than 4.5 million pets in the past five years.
But with cost-of-living pressures still affecting many families, the organisations have launched a new summer fund-raiser that they hope will keep more pets in their homes.
Blue Cross chief executive Chris Burghes said: “No one should have to choose between putting food on the table for their family and feeding the pet they love.
“Sadly, as financial pressures continue to grow, more people are facing exactly that dilemma.
“We’re proud to be partnering with Pets at Home on this initiative to help keep pets and people together, providing practical support to families when they need it most.”
Blue Cross and Pets at Home already work with more than 500 food banks across the UK, while the charity also operates its own services at sites in Sheffield, Exeter, Newport, Bicester and Manchester.
The new campaign, which will run from today (27 July) until 16 August, to make financial donations at a Pets at Home store or give food at Blue Cross donation points within each branch.
Supporters can also get involved online via the pet food banks section of the Blue Cross website.
Pets Foundation fund-raising manager Amy Wilson said: “Our purpose is to create a better world for pets and the people who love them and nothing is more important than keeping pets with their families, living happy and healthy lives in their own homes.”