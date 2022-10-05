5 Oct 2022
Day-long programme on leadership issues will take place as part of this week’s BVNA Congress in Telford.
Advice and ideas on how to share the burdens of leadership will be on the agenda during a summit at the BVNA Congress in Telford this Saturday (8 October).
The programme, which is being hosted by the CVS Group, features four lectures by senior staff from the company, plus an additional guest speaker.
Organisers hope the sessions will encourage delegates to consider how elements of their practice’s work that leaders may not currently allocate to others might be in the future.
Lucy Turner, CVS Group’s chief veterinary nursing officer and one of the summit’s speakers, said: “Veterinary practices continue to face heavy workloads. Senior practice nurses are often expected to find solutions to lessen the burden on their team.
“Empowering and utilising our nursing teams in practice will help to share the load more evenly and reduce the risks associated with burnout. Nurses will feel better engaged and fulfilled in their roles, helping them to be the nurse that they want to be.
“We hope that this summit will provide useful training, hints and tips to all attendees which they can take back into their everyday working environment.”
The summit is taking place in the Ironbridge 1 lecture theatre at the Telford International Centre between 9am and 3:30pm. The sessions will also be live-streamed, and both CVS and VetDirect, which is owned by the CVS Group, will have exhibition stands at the congress.
Summit session details are as follows: