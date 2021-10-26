26 Oct 2021
Animalcare survey shows fewer than 3 in 10 practices run senior pet clinics while 7 in 10 respondents felt clients did not understand the benefits of regular attendance at clinics.
A survey of RVNs carried out by Animalcare has highlighted an opportunity for practices to take a more proactive approach to educating owners about maintaining their pets’ well-being and welfare in older age.
According to the survey, fewer than 3 in 10 practices run senior pet clinics, with a clear view among all respondents that additional educational resources would be helpful in supporting their efforts to engage with owners of senior pets.
The survey was undertaken to gain an insight into how practices are helping clients to ensure their pets continue to enjoy life during their later years.
Key obstacles to running senior pet clinics cited were inadequate staffing or a lack of time, particularly among RVNs. Additionally, 7 in 10 felt clients did not understand the benefits of regular attendance at clinics.
Responses from those who work at practices that did run clinics, however, indicated that they were part of the practice’s ethos to care for pets throughout their life journey.
The RVNs leading them felt well-supported by their colleagues, while suggesting that additional online resources, CPD and client care leaflets would be helpful for them in educating clients.
RVN Kirsty Cavill said: “We know that during the 18 months of the pandemic, practice teams have experienced unprecedented demand for their services and have, therefore, concentrated their resources on the daily workload.
“When considered alongside the ‘pandemic puppy’ phenomenon, this means veterinary professionals have spent a large proportion of their time dealing with pets in the early stages of their lives.”
She added: “As veterinary professionals, we want to provide the highest standard of care to patients throughout their lives – and as the pressures of the pandemic start to ease, we have a real opportunity to highlight the need for a proactive approach to veterinary care in a pet’s later years, in the same way we do for puppies and kittens.
“It’s time for a new mindset and a new focus on senior pets, which will benefit our patients and our clients.”
Animalcare has created a suite of “Making Senior Easier” resources to help VNs educate owners to ensure pets live longer and healthier lives.
Resources include health check materials, including a “senior triage” form to be completed by owners; condition handouts for owners; and generic short articles on age-related issues for use in e-newsletters and on websites.
The resources are available for free download.