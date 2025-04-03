3 Apr 2025
The BVA has issued a call for action after new figures indicated widespread suspicions persist about young dogs that may be being brought into the country illegally.
Image: ulianna19970 / Adobe Stock
One in five UK small animal vets believe they have seen puppies that were illegally imported during the past year, according to new BVA survey figures.
The finding from the latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey was released as the group steps up campaigning for long-sought anti-smuggling measures to finally become law.
The survey indicated that French bulldog puppies were the most common breed about which concerns were raised, accounting for 48% of cases in all.
Meanwhile, clients’ explanations of how they acquired puppies were the most frequently cited source of suspicion, raised in 79% of cases.
Other common causes of concern included being told the puppies came from abroad despite being below the legal import age (52%), the presence of foreign microchips in animals below legal import age (33%) and ages not matching passport documents (30%).
More than 700 small animal vets participated in the survey, which dates from spring 2024 and whose findings were released following Parliamentary talks led by the vet and MP Danny Chambers.
Although the Government has pledged to support his Private Members’ Bill on animal welfare, including key measures on puppy smuggling, the issue has yet to return to the Commons since it passed its second reading in November.
The BVA is now calling for both its members and the wider public to lobby their MPs to support the bill.
President Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “These new figures from our members who work in small animal practice show that puppy smugglers are continuing to use unscrupulous methods to bring puppies into the country and duping new owners into buying sick or poorly socialised pets.
“Illegally imported puppies have often been poorly bred, without the correct vaccinations or necessary health checks needed, which can result in life-threatening illnesses for the pups and heartache for their new owners.
“In the last few years, we have seen measures to stop puppy smuggling come close to becoming law but disappointingly failing to cross the line.
“We’re urging Government to progress vet and MP Danny Chambers’ Bill, which has broad support from vets, animal welfare charities, parliamentarians and the general public, into law in this parliamentary session.”
A template letter, plus further details of the BVA’s lobbying, is available via its website.