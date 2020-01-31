31 Jan 2020
Eliza Horn, undergraduate student from Anglia Ruskin and The University Centre of West Anglia, is undertaking study of VN provision and opinion in management of canine brachycephalic patients.
Image © Rasulov / Adobe Stock
An SVN is calling on RVNs and fellow student nurses to support a study into brachycephalic breeds by participating in a survey.
Eliza Horn, an undergraduate student from Anglia Ruskin University and The University Centre of West Anglia, is undertaking the research project for her honours dissertation, as part of her veterinary nursing degree.
The survey, “An evaluation of veterinary nursing provision and opinion in the management of canine brachycephalic patients presented for veterinary treatment or advice”, aims to collect data on the opinion and knowledge of RVNs and SVNs in the management of brachycephalic patients for treatment and advice.
Miss Horn said: “I would greatly appreciate any support, and to reach as many nurses as possible and achieve a meaningful sample size.”
The survey closes on 9 February. The survey is available online now.