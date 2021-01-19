19 Jan 2021
Penrith-based RVN graduates with first-class honours and receives Myerscough College “Student of the Year” prize.
Lottie Helm won Myerscough College’s Lorraine Allan Memorial Award.
A vet nurse is officially “top of the class” after being recognised for her “exceptional” work combining a degree with a full-time job.
RVN Lottie Helm – who works at Veterinary Vision, a dedicated ophthalmology referral service in Penrith – had been working towards a part-time veterinary nursing top-up degree at Myerscough College in Preston, alongside her day job.
Miss Helm graduated with first-class honours, and in recognition of her commitment also received the college’s “Student of the Year” prize – the Lorraine Allan Memorial Award, named in memory of Lorraine Allan, the college’s former head of equine, farriery and veterinary nursing, who died last year.
Alison Robinson, chief executive and principal at Myerscough, praised Miss Helm for being a role model to all veterinary nurses who wished to advance their careers academically and for her “exceptional” dissertation, which looked into the utilisation of veterinary nurses.
Miss Helm said: “I wasn’t expecting the award at all. When it arrived in the post, I didn’t realise what it was – my mum had to tell me.
“Veterinary nursing was always something I wanted to do. What we do at Veterinary Vision is very specialised, so I have had a lot to learn. You never get the same day twice; there is always something different, and I am looking forward to learning even more.”