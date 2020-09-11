11 Sept 2020
RVN’s ambitious list includes trekking to Mount Everest’s base camp, running a marathon, and travelling through France and Italy with her dog.
RVN Laura Turnbull has drawn up a bucket list of activities she wishes to fulfil.
A brave vet nurse has composed a bucket list after being given a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Laura Turnbull – an RVN from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire – was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.
Miss Turnbull has undergone a mastectomy, breast reconstruction and chemotherapy; however, in March, she was given the news the cancer had spread to her vertebrae and ribs.
However, the inspirational nurse is determined to “enjoy every moment” and fulfil a bucket list of activities, including trekking to Mount Everest’s base camp, running a marathon, working with penguins, and doing up a camper van to travel through France and Italy with her dog.
Miss Turnbull said: “Hopefully next March I can climb to Everest base camp and I definitely want to run a marathon.
“I had booked to do the Liverpool rock and roll marathon last May, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus and deferred to next May, so hopefully I can do it then.”
Miss Turnbull continued: “I really want to take my mum and sister on a nice holiday to Italy as they have suffered just as much, if not more than me, these past five years.
“I’d also love to see Bon Jovi live, watch a show on Broadway and take a ride in a hot air balloon.”
Miss Turnbull’s spirit and determination has inspired colleagues at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield to launch a GoFundMe account to help her make it all happen.
She said: “The support from everyone at Paragon has been fantastic and the GoFundMe account has already raised more than £1,700.”
Miss Turnbull added: “Of course I don’t want to die, but we all will at some point, so at least I have time to accept it, right? And, I’m still hopeful there will be new trials and new treatments to keep me going.
“My motto is the Hindi saying ‘har pal me zindagi’, which loosely translated means ‘enjoy every moment’. I certainly try to appreciate everything and I am grateful for what I have.”
To donate to Miss Turnbull, visit her GoFundMe page.