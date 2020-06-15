15 Jun 2020
“We think all vet nurses are heroes and, especially right now, we thought it was time to give back and say thank you with the biggest ever CPD giveaway to the veterinary nursing community” – The Webinar Vet.
Image © dizain / Adobe Stock
The Webinar Vet has partnered with Bought By Many to give 10,000 RVNs and SVNs access to a full year’s CPD for free.
In what the company is describing as the biggest ever CPD giveaway for the veterinary nursing community, a potential 110,000 hours of content are up for grabs.
It said: “We think all vet nurses are heroes and, especially right now, we thought it was time to give back and say thank you with the biggest ever CPD giveaway to the veterinary nursing community.”
Applicants must complete a short form to access 11 hours of CPD content – especially selected for veterinary nurses.
A cap of 10,000 has been put on the giveaway and content can be accessed from any connected device, at any time.