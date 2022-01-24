24 Jan 2022
A super-early option for in-person and remote delegates has been launched, with BVNA president promising October event will have something for everyone.
Tickets for the 2022 BVNA Congress have gone on sale ahead of the hybrid event coming to Shropshire.
The BVNA has announced its super-early option for in-person and remote delegates ahead of the Telford-based event on 7 October.
This year, the BVNA will stream all live lectures and special events from the three-day event for those attending virtually from across the country and worldwide.
The programme of lectures will cover subjects including:
BVNA president Alex Taylor said: “BVNA Congress 2022 is going to be a fantastic event, as there’s something for everyone.
“As well as lectures, we will be hosting a series of fringe events, where will be discussing matters that are important to the veterinary nursing profession. So, the more delegates who attend these events, the better – your voice needs to be heard.”
Ms Taylor added: “We will be presenting the BVNA bursaries and BVNA awards at this congress, which is always such a pleasure as we know how much they mean to our members. Don’t forget to look out for them in the coming months if you would like to apply for a bursary or nominate someone for an award.
“As always, there will an exhibition and, of course, the famous dinner dance event, which is a lot of fun. This year’s theme will be ‘Feline fabulous with Cattitude’, so get ready to strut your stuff and show us your best kitty moves at the cat-themed ball.”
Alongside the tickets, the BVNA has also released the programme for the event, both of which can be found here.