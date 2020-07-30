30 Jul 2020
Sarah Etherington, who works at White Cross Vets, is named nursing assistant student of the year at Myerscough College.
Sarah Etherington.
A trainee VN has been recognised for her hard work and dedication in completing her initial qualifications by landing an award.
Sarah Etherington – who works at White Cross Vets in Coulby Newham, near Middlesbrough – has been named Myerscough College’s Nursing Assistant Student of the Year.
Ms Etherington said: “I’ve always been a pet lover and had a long ambition to become a registered veterinary nurse. Working at White Cross Vets for the past three years, while completing my training, has given me a real taste of what the role involves, as well as the huge variety of work, and it’s made me even more passionate about it.
“Winning this award is very special, and I’m excited to move on to the next and final part of my qualification.”
Ms Etherington joined White Cross Vets, part of Independent Vetcare, in 2017 and completed an online Certificate for Animal Nursing Assistants course with Myerscough more than six months ahead of schedule.
She now plans to embark on a registered nursing course at The College of Animal Welfare in Leeds.
Myerscough College chief executive and principal Alison Robinson said: “This is an outstanding achievement, and shows great self-discipline and determination to succeed.
“Sarah demonstrated a high level of commitment to her coursework, which was completed to a very good standard. I would like to congratulate Sarah and wish her every success in the future.”