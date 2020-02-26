26 Feb 2020
Applications to study the degree, which will be delivered predominantly via distance learning, will start in September 2020 or January 2021.
RVNs can update their veterinary nursing qualification to a BSc(Hons) Veterinary Nursing degree. Image © The College of Animal Welfare
RVNs can now top up their qualification to a degree with The College of Animal Welfare (CAW).
From September, in partnership with Middlesex University London, CAW is offering RVNs the opportunity to update their veterinary nursing qualification to a BSc(Hons) Veterinary Nursing degree.
The new programme, delivered predominantly via distance learning, aims to offer learners the skills, experience and knowledge needed to become a critically thinking individual who can enhance the standing of the VN profession.
Learners will develop skills in critical evaluation, academic writing and complex decision-making.
VNs will be able to tailor the degree to their professional interests by choosing from a range of elective modules, including nursing exotics and wildlife, and equine nursing, emergency and critical care.
Additionally, completion of the pharmacology module culminates in eligibility for companion animal SQP status.
CAW programme leader Catherine Hemingway said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Middlesex University London to deliver this programme, which is designed to provide learners with a variety of transferable skills that will enhance their veterinary career and continue their professional development.”
Applications to the degree start in September 2010 or January 2021. For more information, visit the college’s website or telephone 01480 422060.