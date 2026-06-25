25 Jun 2026
The charity has issued its plea after seeing a surge in calls for help linked to the record-breaking temperatures.
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The RSPCA has urged pet owners to treat the current heatwave like “a lockdown” amid a surge in calls to the organisation.
Figures released this afternoon (25 June) revealed the charity received 50% more calls yesterday than the same time last week – more than 4,100 in total.
Meanwhile, around 1,600 incidents were escalated to emergency call handlers, more than 70% more than the previous week.
Officials say the cases included incidents of dogs either being left in hot cars, tied up without water or being walked in the record-breaking temperatures.
Dog welfare expert Lauren Bennett said: “We are seeing thousands of people reaching out because they are rightly worried – but we need that concern to turn into action.
“People must continue to treat extreme temperatures like a lockdown for your pets.
“This isn’t the time for walks, chasing the ball or playing fetch, or exposing pooches to energetic exercise.
“It’s far better for dogs to miss a few walks completely than to suffer the potentially fatal consequences of overheating, or heatstroke.”
The charity’s warning follows a BVA plea earlier this week for all pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets as cool as possible.
Met Office weather warnings remain in place for the heat until Saturday, with cooler conditions expected after that.
Miss Bennett added: “These temperatures won’t last forever, but the decisions owners make over the next couple of days could have a lasting impact on their pets.
“For now, the message is simple: pause normal routines, prioritise keeping pets cool and comfortable, and wait until temperatures ease before returning to business as usual.”