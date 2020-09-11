11 Sept 2020
The VN turned vet receptionist is one of just 9% of receptionists enrolled on the scheme to complete all three levels and earn fully accredited status.
Sam Haggett has achieved all three levels of a top vet receptionist award.
A dedicated vet receptionist has been given three awards in a prestigious receptionists’ awards scheme.
Sam Haggett of Quantock Veterinary Hospital in Bridgwater – who started her career as a vet nurse – has been the reassuring voice on the telephone and smiling face at the front desk of the Somerset-based practice for 15 years.
Ms Haggett was a vet nurse for four years before taking a break to start her family and returning to Quantock, part of Vet Partners, as a part-time receptionist.
Her dedication has earned her bronze, silver and gold in the Companion Animal Accredited Veterinary Receptionist Awards, after demonstrating competence in all aspects of her role, from dealing with clients to dealing with emergency cases and showing clinical awareness.
She is among just 9% of receptionists enrolled on the scheme to have completed all three levels and earn fully accredited status with organisers the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA).
Ms Haggett said: “The scheme has given me the tools to expand my knowledge, which means I can better help the team.
“I can ask the right questions of clients to provide better information to the vets and nurses, and ensure the appointments are booked for the correct length of time – it just makes everything much more smooth.
“I’m very proud to have gained the full accreditation. It’s hugely satisfying, and, of course, it’s always nice to receive recognition. A veterinary receptionist is the first person the client sees and interacts with at a practice so it is an important role.”
The scheme, launched by the BVRA at its inception in 2017, aligns with the association’s mission to acknowledge the crucial role of veterinary receptionists, raise their status, and evolve their role through training and CPD.