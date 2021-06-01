1 Jun 2021
Hospital’s VN team has been boosted by gaining two newly qualified RVNs, while senior nurse achieves Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing qualification.
Georgia Begg has qualified as an RVN.
Kentdale Referrals is celebrating after three of its team achieved nursing qualifications during Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
The Cumbrian practice saw Sammie Dent and Georgia Begg qualify as RVNs, while experienced RVN Emma Dever was awarded a Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing during VNAM, which takes place every year throughout the month of May.
The talented trio all studied for two-and-a-half years to gain their respective qualifications.
Miss Dent, who has been at Kentdale for three-and-a-half years, said: “I am so happy I have achieved my qualification as I set this as my goal eight years ago.
“The course involved going to college once a week with lots of home study, as well as completing a progress log within work where you need to complete all the practical skills needed to qualify as an RVN. All the staff at Kentdale helped me become confident in those skills, and become a better and more knowledgeable RVN, and I am very grateful I now have a career in a job that I love doing every day.”
Miss Begg – who joined Kentdale in 2018 as an animal care assistant and moved to an apprentice SVN in January 2019, having previously completed a level three diploma in animal management at Kendal College – said: “I’m so happy to have achieved my qualification. It has been a long journey, but I have finally got there, although the learning never ends.
“The team at Kentdale was incredibly helpful in helping me with my organisation, assignments, studies and revision, and I’m now looking forward to continuing in my role as an RVN and possibly going on to gain extra qualifications.”
Meanwhile, senior nurse Mrs Dever, who has already signed up for more studies, said: “Completion of the diploma has enabled me to enrol to top up my RVN qualification to a Bachelor of Science degree, then I’d like to become a veterinary technician specialist in anaesthesia and analgesia.”
Sharon Murtagh, hospital director at Linnaeus-owned Kentdale, said: “Sammie, Georgia and Emma have done brilliantly to combine their work at Kentdale alongside studying for their qualifications, and we’re all delighted that their efforts, enthusiasm and commitment have been rewarded.”