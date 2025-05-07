7 May 2025
Makers of the canine osteoarthritis treatment have defended its safety record, insisting all of the issues observed were either rare or very rare.
Image: Alernon77 / Adobe Stock
Trust in the veterinary sector is being undermined by the scale of adverse reactions linked to a prominent treatment for canine osteoarthritis, an online petition has claimed.
Campaigners have demanded a halt to sales of Librela in the UK and an inquiry into both its effects and how it was approved for use.
A newly published paper has also revealed thousands of adverse event cases have been linked to the product, although its maker Zoetis insisted it “[remains] confident” of its safety and effectiveness.
More than 1,560 people have so far signed the petition, launched via the change.org website, which seeks to stop what it calls “the careless use and sale of Librela in the UK”.
It further demanded an inquiry into the product’s effects and the approval process for its use in the UK, plus clearer communication about its potential risks.
The campaign was launched by a pet owner who said her dog became ill after being treated with Librela, despite claimed assurances that it would not have side effects.
The petition continued: “The volume of these adverse reactions undermines the trust placed in our veterinary professionals and raises questions about their motivations in promoting such a hazardous drug.
“Recognising that our pets are not just animals but cherished members of our families, it is essential that their health and well-being are protected by those in a position to stop the sale and use of Librela in the UK.”
The petition’s launch preceded the release of a new paper, co-authored by two senior Zoetis officials, which revealed that more than 17,000 adverse event cases linked to Librela were reported globally between February 2021 and June of last year.
But the study, published in Frontiers of Veterinary Science, also reported that more than 18 million doses of the drug were sold over the same period.
In response to the petition, a Zoetis spokesperson said: “Since launching four years ago, Librela has been used effectively with millions of dogs around the world, helping dogs suffering from osteoarthritis pain live with less pain and greater mobility.”
The spokesperson continued: “We remain confident in the safety and effectiveness of Librela for controlling osteoarthritis pain in dogs, when used according to the label, and in the science, safety and regulatory rigour behind this product.”
The paper also argued that no “causal relationship” had been established between the drug and deaths that occurred after it was used.
Meanwhile, each of the most common types of adverse events linked to it were classed as rare, meaning between 1 and 10 events per 10,000 treated animals, or very rare, meaning fewer than one in 10,000 animals were affected. But the UK was found to have a significantly higher proportion of adverse events, 14.61 per 10,000 doses, than the overall global frequency, though the paper said it was “difficult to speculate” on the reasons for fluctuation between individual jurisdictions.
The VMD said it had “continuously monitored” Librela since it was first authorised and would take action where it was felt to be appropriate.
A spokesperson added: “We would always advise the public to seek advice from their veterinary professional before providing medicine to their animals.”