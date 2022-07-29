29 Jul 2022
An RSPCA veterinary nurse who took on the care of a bulldog that has to sleep with its head on a pillow to help it breathe is leading a new plea to guide the public away from extreme breeds.
Tuna, who was rescued by the RSPCA last September, is now living with RVN Katherine Maling, and is likely to need surgery to widen her nostrils and clear excess tissue from her airways.
A veterinary nurse who took on the care of a bulldog that has to sleep with its head on a pillow to aid breathing is promoting a new campaign against extreme breeding.
Tuna, who was rescued by the RSPCA last September, is now living with RVN Katherine Maling, who works at the charity’s Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Buckinghamshire.
Her plight has been highlighted as part of a new “Save Our Breath” campaign intended to persuade the public not to buy breeds that cannot live normal lives because of how they have been bred.
The number of British bulldog puppies registered with The Kennel Club rose by 149% between 2011 and 2020, while French bulldogs rocketed by more than 1,300% during the same period.
And, with the surge of demand for pets during the coronavirus crisis, it is feared the problem of animals being bred for particular features is only likely to get worse.
RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said: “Our desire for cuteness and the selection for shorter, flatter faces has resulted in dogs that struggle to breathe.
“We understand why there is so much love out there for these breeds. But it’s wrong that we’re knowingly breeding for features that compromise their basic health and welfare.”
Miss Maling said Tuna’s breathing issues are demonstrated by very loud snoring, a sign that her body is straining for air, and she is likely to need surgery to widen her nostrils and clear excess tissue from her airways.
She said: “We’ll do whatever we can to make Tuna as comfortable as possible and to ensure she has the very best quality of life, but the reality is that she’ll sadly likely face a life of health problems due to the extreme way she’s been bred.
“She’ll need specialist care and close monitoring for her whole life, so I’ve decided that, as a vet nurse who can give her that, she’ll be staying with me permanently.
“She also struggles with sleep apnea and struggles to get comfy on flat beds, so has to sleep with her head propped up on something so it’s higher than her body.”
More information about the campaign, including surveys of owners’ experiences and the depictions of flat-faced animals in advertising is available online.