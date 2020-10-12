12 Oct 2020
Veterinary Nursing Skills is aimed at both qualified and student vet nurses, and provides vital insights into nursing companion animals in a clinical setting.
Wound management and bandaging is one of the topics covered in the new online resource. Image © pawle / Adobe Stock
The University of Edinburgh has launched a free online resource to mark Veterinary Nurses Day (9 October).
Veterinary Nursing Skills is aimed at qualified VNs and SVNs, and provides vital insights into the principles and practice of nursing dogs and cats in a clinical setting, as well as fresh perspectives on the interactions between nursing care, animal health and patient behaviour.
Provided by the Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education at the university’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, the resource’s content is also a valuable teaching tool for vet nursing lecturers, and will highlight how focusing on these vital overlaps can improve patient welfare and clinical outcomes.
Vet technicians and assistants are also expected to benefit from the new material, which includes video tutorials, downloadable fact sheets and interactive quizzes.
Topics covered include:
The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies’ welfare and anaesthesia nurse Hayley Walters, who teaches final-year vet students, said the role of the veterinary nurse is being increasingly recognised.
She said the module was an attempt to address the fact not all para-veterinary professionals have access to the same professional training resources.
This new resource aims to support VNs in providing the best clinical care and welfare for their patients, no matter where in the world they work.
Miss Walters added: “Knowledge and compassionate veterinary nurses improve patient welfare, so we want to share some of our educational and animal welfare expertise with a global audience.
“This new resource will help promote the role of the veterinary nurse as a paraprofessional who is an essential part of the veterinary team.”
Registration is free via the university’s website.