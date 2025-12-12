12 Dec 2025
Royal Canin-supported clinic, first of its kind at time of launch, has supported 740 patients, resulting in an outstanding combined weight loss of 2.7 tonnes.
University of Liverpool Royal Canin Obesity Care Clinic is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The newly renamed University of Liverpool Royal Canin Obesity Care Clinic has supported 740 patients – 540 dogs and 196 cats – and overseen the collective shedding of 2.7 tonnes, or the same weight as an elephant.
As well as evidence-based weight management for overweight and obese pets, the clinic has also been involved in pioneering clinical research work in its two decades.
Half of all UK pets are estimated to be overweight, and the rate is increasing, with associated health risks – including diabetes, arthritis, and heart and breathing problems.
Every pet seen, which is referred by veterinary teams and receives a comprehensive consultation, contributes to ongoing research that helps shape national and international understanding of nutrition and effective management protocols.
Supported by Royal Canin and led by specialists in pet obesity, professor Alex German and Georgia Woods-Lee, the clinic remains one of the most advanced centres of pet obesity management in the world.
Prof German said: “When we opened the clinic 20 years ago, our mission was to better understand why pets gain weight and how to support owners in achieving sustainable results.
“Each patient has helped refine our approach and advance the wider research field.
“Although we have made substantial progress, there is still more to uncover. We encourage veterinary professionals to refer complex obesity cases – especially where medical, behavioural or environmental factors are impeding progress.”
Referring vets receive full case updates, with all care delivered in partnership with the primary practice. For more information, visit the website.