27 Jan
Students are expected to begin work on the new course this autumn, following the opening of new facilities on the Gloucestershire campus this spring.
A university has outlined plans for a new veterinary physiotherapy degree programme, which it plans to launch next year.
Hartpury University bosses say the four-year programme will combine undergraduate and postgraduate study, leading to a master’s qualification.
Catherine Phillips, the institution’s head of veterinary nursing, said it was “very excited” to launch the course, on which the first students are expected to start work in the autumn of 2026.
She said: “It has been designed to provide a well-rounded and robust educational experience, and to positively contribute to a community dedicated to advancing animal care and rehabilitation.”
The university said it is already working towards accreditation from the Register of Animal Musculoskeletal Practitioners (RAMP), after its existing nursing programmes had their RCVS accreditation renewed for a further five years last May.
Hartpury is also gearing up to open a new veterinary nursing and technical skills centre at its Gloucestershire campus this spring in what Miss Phillips described as “an exciting time” for the department.
She added: “The addition of this outstanding facility will help to create the perfect learning environment for those on this course as well as our range of RCVS-accredited veterinary nursing degrees.”