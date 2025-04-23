23 Apr 2025
New study calls for greater monitoring of coastal waters amid concerns over chemicals including veterinary parasiticides as an industry group urges pet owners to use products in the right way.
Image: Geoff / Adobe Stock
Fresh fears have been raised about possible environmental harms linked to veterinary parasiticides, amid the launch of a new industry-led campaign to encourage their responsible usage.
Researchers have warned greater monitoring of coastal waters is needed, after a commonly used insecticide was found to pose the single highest ecological risk in a newly published study.
But NOAH bosses hope their “Use It Right, Treat Them Right” initiative can encourage pet owners to protect the environment as well as their animals.
The campaign urges users to follow manufacturers’ instructions, particularly about when animals can safely be bathed or swim after treatment.
It also calls for appropriate treatment based on lifestyle and risk factors, as well as responsible disposal of both unused products and pet faeces.
Deputy chief executive Donal Murphy said: “By promoting these simple but important practices, the campaign aims to support a balanced, one health approach – protecting pets, people and the planet.”
Although concerns about the environmental impact of parasiticides have so far largely focused on inland waterways and wildlife, the latest analysis published in the Environment International journal suggests concern could be extended to coastal areas, too.
Researchers from Brunel University, Imperial College London and the University of Portsmouth analysed water samples and marine life from 21 locations within two protected harbours in southern England, which were collected during 2022.
Within them, more than 100 separate compounds were detected, including pharmaceutical products, pesticides and some recreational drugs.
But while it was seen significantly less often than some substances, the paper highlighted imidacloprid as one of four compounds that most frequently exceeded predicted no effect concentration (PNEC) levels.
Across all samples, the paper reported risk quotients for imidacloprid peaked at 9.3, higher than any other detected compound.
The study acknowledged the “complexity” posed by the chemical mixtures observed in coastal waters, but argued frequent breaches of PNEC levels was a concern because of the potential for communities to be “negatively affected” by them.
It concluded: “It is critical that monitoring should be directed to better understand exposure, as the true risk of chemical mixtures is likely to be underestimated, especially for marine species, which often lack ecotoxicity data.”
The environmental concerns linked to parasiticides have prompted calls for tougher regulation and, more recently, a warning that the veterinary sector may need to rethink its approach to the way they provide such products.
Dr Murphy said NOAH welcomed “all research which helps to inform scientists and policy makers” and the current study had shown the complexity of the issue.
But he added: “Companion animal antiparasitic veterinary medicines remain essential products for animal health and welfare. It is important that prescribers and end users read and follow instructions on correct and safe use of these important products.”