11 Nov 2026
Danny Chambers spoke out on the issue in Parliament after the disgraced comedian and actor was jailed for rape and sexual assault.
Vet and MP Danny Chambers spoke out on the issue in Parliament.
A vet and MP has warned of the links between the abuse of animals and people following the convictions of disgraced comedian Russell Brand.
The 51-year-old was jailed for 10 and a half years earlier this week, having been found guilty on one charge of rape and three of sexual assault. He was cleared of three other charges.
Liberal Democrat MP Danny Chambers condemned his “terrible violence” when he raised the case in the House of Commons yesterday, 10 November.
But he also referred to a book in which Brand wrote that he had repeatedly lured his dog upstairs before kicking it back down again as he called for talks with ministers, stakeholders and researchers to discuss what more can be done.
Dr Chambers said: “That is just the latest high-profile example of violence against animals being an indicator of someone who will go on to commit violence against women and children.”
Conservative backbencher Sir John Hayes also emphasised the “close association between domestic violence and animal cruelty” as he highlighted the case of his constituent Annette Bramley, whose daughter Holly was murdered by her husband in 2023.
He acknowledged the Government was “working on” the issue but also sought a meeting with ministers to consider “what further steps can be taken to establish that link and do something about it”.
Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said she would “happily” meet with Sir John before extending the same invitation to Dr Chambers.
The exchanges follow sustained campaigning by senior figures from the veterinary sector in recent years for more to be done to both punish animal abusers and ensure more is known about their offending, as well as tougher laws against the sexual abuse of animals.