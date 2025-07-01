1 Jul 2025
Canine and human volunteers who support a vital charity have been honoured at an awards event.
He said: “Pet Blood Bank is a vital charity doing crucial work within our profession.
“Without the tireless work of the people, practices and dogs who volunteer their time and who donate blood – our profession would not be able to perform the range of life-changing and lifesaving veterinary services that we do.
“We are so pleased that these awards recognise these important individuals.”
Four awards were presented at the ceremony, with two going to a record-breaking dog and his owner.
Sue Mitchell collected the Pioneering award while her dog, Sharwood, who was recently honoured with a Guinness World Record, received the Bramble Craddock award, which is the charity’s highest canine honour.
Jools Brammer and her dog, Maverick, received the Real award for her work to establish a new donation venue in Cheshire and his 12 donations respectively.
Meanwhile, volunteer Nick Fountain was given the Caring award for his support of volunteers over more than 200 donation sessions.